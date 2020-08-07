हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Idukki

Major landslide in Kerala's Idukki district; 5 dead, 80 tea estate workers feared trapped

As per reports, the landslide took place at Rajamala near Munnar, a popular tourist spot in the Idukki district. 

IDUKKI: At least five people were killed while dozens are feared trapped after a landslide triggered by torrential rains occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Kerala's Idukki district on Friday (August 7). 

Around 80 tea estate workers are feared trapped in the area, said sources. 

As per reports, the landslide took place at Rajamala near Munnar, a popular tourist spot in the Idukki district. Superintendent of Police, Idukki said that the landslide occurred at a place where tea plantation workers reside and as many as three families are stranded there. 

Take a look at the video below of the landslide-hit Rajamala area near Munnar, shared by ANI:

"Around 82 people were living there in four labour camps. We are not sure many people were present there at the time of the landslide. NDRF hasn't reached the spot yet. Airlifting of marooned people is not possible right now due to bad weather," Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan told ANI. 

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamala. "Police, fire, forest and revenue officials were also instructed to intensify rescue operations," the CM said.

As per ANI, the Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on August 5 issued a red alert in Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

