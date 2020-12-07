हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Major terror plot busted in Delhi, 5 terrorists arrested in Shakarpur after encounter; weapons, incriminating materials seized

According to reports, the group affiliation of the arrested terrorists is yet to be identified. While three terrorists hail from Jammu and Kashmir, the other two are from Punjab. 


File Photo

NEW DELHI: A Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday (December 7) arrested at least five terrorists from Shakarpur area of New Delhi. 

According to reports, the group affiliation of the arrested terrorists is yet to be ascertained. While three terrorists hail from Jammu and Kashmir, the other two are from Punjab. 

Reports stated that the terrorists were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with Special Cell officers. Weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

The development comes almost 20 days after a team of Delhi Police busted a major terror plot and nabbed two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists from Khan Market area of the national capital. The police had recovered two semi-automatic pistols along with 10 live cartridges have been recovered from them.

