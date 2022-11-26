topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Major tragedy averted! 2 IEDs detected in J&K's Kulgam, diffused by Bomb Disposal Squad

Kulgam Police along with 1 RR Army averted a Major tragedy by detecting & subsequently diffusing 02 IEDs (01 Timer & other Sticky) planted by Terrorists in Frisal area of Kulgam District.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 11:32 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Major tragedy averted! 2 IEDs detected in J&K's Kulgam, diffused by Bomb Disposal Squad

Srinagar: Security forces detected two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Frisal area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday while the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was been called in for disposal, an official said. A top official said that two IEDs were detected by forces in the Shirpora Frisal area of Kulgam. He said a Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in for the disposal of the explosive device. Confirming the detection of IEDs, District Kulgam police tweeted, “Kulgam Police along with 1 RR Army averted a Major tragedy by detecting & subsequently diffusing 02 IEDs (01 Timer & other Sticky) planted by Terrorists in Frisal area of Kulgam District. Area has been cordoned off and searches going on Further details shall follow.”

Earlier on Friday, an IED was detected and later diffused by BDS at the Nashri area of District Ramban on the Jammu Kashmir national highway. The IED was kept in Minibus. 

Also Read: Banned separatist outfit Jamaat-e-Islami's 11 properties worth over Rs 90 crores seized in J&K's Anantnag

In a statement, issued by the Jammu Kashmir police spokesperson said on a reliable input a joint team of police, CRPF and Army established a checkpoint at Nashri. The statement reads, "during checking a minibus was intercepted and passengers were de-boarded from the vehicle safely. It added the vehicle was thoroughly searched and during the search, one suspicious bag was recovered which was further checked and an IED was found."

It further reads, "BDS teams of Police, CRPF and Army later reached the spot and detonated the IED after taking all necessary precautions."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data