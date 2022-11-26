Major tragedy averted! 2 IEDs detected in J&K's Kulgam, diffused by Bomb Disposal Squad

Srinagar: Security forces detected two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Frisal area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday while the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was been called in for disposal, an official said. A top official said that two IEDs were detected by forces in the Shirpora Frisal area of Kulgam. He said a Bomb Disposal Squad has been called in for the disposal of the explosive device. Confirming the detection of IEDs, District Kulgam police tweeted, “Kulgam Police along with 1 RR Army averted a Major tragedy by detecting & subsequently diffusing 02 IEDs (01 Timer & other Sticky) planted by Terrorists in Frisal area of Kulgam District. Area has been cordoned off and searches going on Further details shall follow.”

Earlier on Friday, an IED was detected and later diffused by BDS at the Nashri area of District Ramban on the Jammu Kashmir national highway. The IED was kept in Minibus.

In a statement, issued by the Jammu Kashmir police spokesperson said on a reliable input a joint team of police, CRPF and Army established a checkpoint at Nashri. The statement reads, "during checking a minibus was intercepted and passengers were de-boarded from the vehicle safely. It added the vehicle was thoroughly searched and during the search, one suspicious bag was recovered which was further checked and an IED was found."

It further reads, "BDS teams of Police, CRPF and Army later reached the spot and detonated the IED after taking all necessary precautions."