Major tragedy averted in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Independence Day, four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists arrested

New Delhi: A major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir after four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were arrested on Saturday (August 14, 2021), a day before the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

"They were planning a collection of arms dropped by drones and supply to active terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Kashmir valley; planting a vehicle-based IED in Jammu before 15th August and reconnaissance of important targets in other parts of the country," the police said in a statement.

Muntazir Manzoor @ Saifulla who is a resident of Prichoo Pulwama was the first to be arrested in this chain. One pistol, one magazine, eight live rounds and two Chinese hand grenades were recovered from him and the truck he used for transporting weapons to the Kashmir valley was also seized.

Subsequently three more Jaish terrorists were arrested namely Ijahar khan @ Sonu Khan who is a resident of Mirdan Mohalla Kandala Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), Touseef Ahmed Shah @ Showket and Adnan, a resident of Jeff in Shopian and Jahangir Ahmed Bhat of Bandzoo Pulwama.

(This is a developing story)

