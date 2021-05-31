Major tragedy averted as security forces detect second IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

New Delhi: A major tragedy was averted on Monday (May 31) after the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces claimed that they detected one more Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. A joint team of security forces detected an IED planted near Railway link road at Panzgam under Awantipora police station area, a police official said.

The official said that the second IED was found in Saimu Tral area and later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad. He added that the IED was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad without causing any damage. which was rushed to the area.

Earlier, an IED was found in an orchard near Panjgam area of Awantipora in the district. It was too defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad later without causing any damage, they added.