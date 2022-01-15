Major tragedy averted in Kashmir as 10 Kg IED detected and defused in Bandipora

Srinagar: An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected and defused on Saturday in J&K`s Bandipora district.

A senior police officer said that the IED was detected by the police and 14 Rashtriya Rifles in an orchard area.

The bomb disposal squad teams were informed when this suspicious object was found soon BDS of the Army and police reached the spot and defused it without any damage.

Till it was defused the whole area was kept in the cordon and civilian movement was also restricted. Later it was said it was an IED of about 10gk and was diffused by doing a controlled blast.

Security forces believe it was to be planted on-road during night hours and could have caused massive destruction but timely detection of the IED has averted a major tragedy. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and further investigations taken up in this regard.



