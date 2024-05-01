Political leaders often make mistakes when making speeches and sometimes, they even praise their opponents. In one such instance, Samajwadi Party leader and Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav mistakenly appealed to the electors to vote for the BJP and make the party win by a huge margin. Addressing a rally in Jaswantnagar, Yadav made the gaffe and the video has since gone viral on social media.

"You have to listen to Akhilesh Yadav and say to him. On May 7, you have to make the Bharatiya Janata Party win by a huge margin. You have witnessed many challenges....," Shivpal Yadav was heard saying in the video.

We have to make the Bharatiya Janata Party win by a huge margin: Shivpal Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader pic.twitter.com/BFgWiclFGN — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2024

The SP national general secretary said, "This election is very important for the INDIA alliance because the Bharatiya Janata Party is a very bad party. It has taken such decisions which have not benefited the public, the public has been troubled."

He appealed to the people of Jaswant Nagar to inject these Bharatiya Janata Party members in such a way that their screams reached Delhi.

Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the polls in alliance with the Congress. It has given 17 seats to Congress. On the other hand, the BJP is contesting the Uttar Pradesh polls in alliance with the regional parties including the SBSP and Apna Dal.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats crucial for any party to clinch power at the centre.