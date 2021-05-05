Make Nitin Gadkari in charge of COVID-19 battle, relying on PMO useless: Subramanian Swamy suggests PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic across the country, senior BJP leader and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in charge of the COVID-19 management.

In a tweet, the firebrand BJP leader also warned of a third COVID-19 wave that could target children more and urged the government to ‘delegate the conduct of this war to Gadkari.’

” India will survive Coronavirus Pandemic as it did Islamic invaders and British Imperialists. We could face one more wave that targets children unless strict precautions now are taken. Modi should therefore delegate the conduct of this war to Gadkari. Relying on PMO is useless,” Swamy said in a tweet.

Swamy said that his criticism was for the PMO, which ‘is a department, not the Prime Minister himself.’ Swamy also clarified in another tweet that he was recommending the removal of Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

“No No. Harsh Vardhan has not been allowed a free hand. But he is too polite to assert his authority. With Gadkari he will bloom.”

Notably, the tweet from the BJP veteran comes at a time when dozens of hospitals in several cities across a number of states have run short of oxygen, sending relatives of patients desperately scrambling for oxygen cylinders.

As frustration and pain continue to pervade the air, a section of citizens has also raised questions on the government’s handling of the crisis.

India recorded over 3.82 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (May 5, 2021).

There were 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections and 3,38,439 recoveries between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The country, going through the second wave of coronavirus, now has a total of 2,06,65,148 COVID-19 cases, of which, 1,69,51,731 people have recovered, while 2,26,188 have succumbed to the virus.

The world's second-worst coronavirus-hit country recorded more than 3,00,000 new infections for a 14th straight day on Wednesday. India now has 34,87,229 active cases.

Twelve states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana cumulatively account for the majority of India's total active coronavirus cases.

Many countries have come forward to help India as the health infrastructure of several States and UTs has been overwhelmed by the very high number of daily cases and increased mortality. Medical equipment, medicines, oxygen concentrators, ventilators etc are being provided by several global leaders.

