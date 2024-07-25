President of the BJP in West Bengal and a Member of Parliament, Sukanta Majumdar, kicked up a political storm after he proposed the division of West Bengal and incorporating the region of North Bengal with the Northeast. Majumdar's statements have sparked outrage in several quarters with leaders from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress slamming Majumdar and the BJP who they claimed are "anti-Bengal".z

'North Bengal Will Benefit If It Becomes Part Of Northeast'

Sukant Majumdar, who is also Union Minister of State for Education, said in a video statement that in Delhi, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a proposal to include North Bengal in North East India. He shared, “I met the PM today and submitted the proposal to include North Bengal in North East India. Now the PM has to take the decision on this. But if North Bengal is included in North East India, the region will benefit from the central government schemes."

The BJP leader further said that such a move will ensure better development for the region and he was sure that the state government won't have an objection.

BJP Is Anti-Bengal: TMC Leaders

The TMC has reacted sharply to the statement. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Sukanta Majumdar had a meeting with PM Modi. However, he is talking about North Bengal's development, the North East Council, etc., trying to confuse people and divert the issue. Essentially, Sukant Majumdar and his associates are completely anti-Bengal. Bengal has been deprived by the BJP, provoked by Sukanta Majumdar and his group. They have nothing to do with development."

VIDEO | "Sukanta Majumdar had a meeting with PM Modi. However, he is talking about North Bengal's development, the North East Council, etc., trying to confuse people and divert the issue. Essentially, Sukant Majumdar and his associates are completely anti-Bengal. Bengal has been… pic.twitter.com/N82gkeRxdL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2024

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta posted on X: “Anti-Bengal, Anti-Bengali. BJP is up to there old tricks again… Let me be very clear to the descendants of Radcliffe. Bengal has been partitioned before causing tremendous agony to millions, who lost everything…We will not let that happen again. We will fight to the last drop of our blood to protect the sovereignty, integrity and boundary of Bengal! Bengal will never be divided again.”

Anti-Bengal, Anti-Bengali @BJP4Bengal is up to their old tricks again..



BJP State President & Union Min. @DrSukantaBJP submitted a proposal to PM @narendramodi to incorporate North Bengal with North East India!



Let me be very clear to The descendants of Radcliffe - Bengal has… pic.twitter.com/tYABIF4RPP — (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) July 24, 2024

Which Parts Constitute North Bengal?

The districts north of the Ganges – Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Alipurduar and Kalimpong – are often collectively referred to as North Bengal.