Making Reels On Bike Can Cost You Heavily! Know What Are The Rules

NEW DELHI: Indulging in risky stunts for social media attention can lead to severe consequences, as highlighted by recent events. Law enforcement agencies are vigilant in promoting road safety, especially in the face of viral videos showcasing dangerous behaviours.

Case In Point: Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video circulating on social media depicted a man recklessly riding a two-wheeler with two female passengers on board, engaging in inappropriate activities while on the move during Holi celebrations in Noida. The incident, which occurred in Sector 78 under the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 Police Station, prompted swift action from authorities. Noida Police disclosed that the individuals involved faced a substantial fine amounting to Rs 33,000 for their actions captured in the viral footage. The video captured the trio riding without helmets, indulging in activities that compromised road safety, and violating traffic regulations.

Traffic Violations And Punishable Offences

Law enforcement agencies are witnessing an alarming trend of motorists prioritizing social media recognition over adhering to traffic rules. Instances of filming short videos while performing stunts on city roads are frequently reported, leading to increased scrutiny from authorities.

Surge In Cases Of Triple Riding

Traffic police data revealed a significant surge in violations related to triple riding on motorcycles, with over 8,000 challans issued in the capital city. Najafgarh and Bhajanpura emerged as the top two areas with the highest number of triple-riding incidents.

Stringent Penalties For Offenders

In an effort to curb such reckless behaviour, traffic police have intensified surveillance measures across the city. Offenders are subject to fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 for various traffic violations, including driving without helmets, rash driving, incorrect number plates, and unauthorized parking.

Strict Enforcement Of Motor Vehicles Act

Stringent provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, are enforced to deter repeat offences. Recent amendments to the act have led to increased fines for traffic violations, with penalties reaching up to Rs 25,000 for minors found driving vehicles.

Hefty Fines For Multiple Offences

Offenders face steep fines for multiple violations, with penalties escalating based on the severity of the offence. Notably, fines for driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to yield to emergency vehicles, lacking pollution certificates, or driving with expired registration certificates can amount to significant financial penalties and even imprisonment.

Upholding Road Safety

As authorities continue to crack down on reckless behaviour on roads, individuals are urged to prioritize road safety over social media recognition. Strict enforcement of traffic regulations and hefty fines serve as deterrents against endangering lives through irresponsible actions behind the wheel.