Malala Yousafzai gets hitched: From politicians, activists to tech giants, wishes pour in

Education activist Malala Yousafzai has announced her marriage on Twitter. The 24-year-old Nobel laureate and human rights campaigner, originally from Pakistan, who was shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education, posted images on Twitter of her celebration on Tuesday with Asser Malik and her family.

"Today marks a precious day in my life," Malala wrote. "Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

@malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Malala was targeted by the Taliban for her relentless objections to the group's regressive interpretation of Islam that limits girls' access to education. She was shot while returning home from school in Pakistan's scenic Swat Valley in 2012. She travelled to the English city of Birmingham for medical treatment and her family eventually joined her. She went back to school as soon as she could but kept campaigning for the right to an education for others. She graduated from Oxford in June 2020.

Her Twitter feed was flooded with expressions of goodwill. From politicians, tech giants, activists and thousands of people across the globe, people have been coming to social media to wish Malala. Here are some of the wishes by notable personalities:

Also read: The rise and rise of Malala Yousafzai - a look at her remarkable journey

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Congratulations, Malala and Asser! Sophie and I hope you enjoyed your special day - we’re wishing you a lifetime of happiness together.

Divya Dutta, actress

Mubarak to you and Asser!! So happy to hear. God bless n regards to your parents

Tim Cook, Apple CEO

Congratulations to you and Asser! Wishing you all the best as you begin your new life together.

Elif Shafak, author

Wonderful news, sending big congratulations Bouquet

Chelsea Clinton, writer and daughter of Hilary and Bill Clinton

Congratulations Malala and Asser!

Here's wishing the newlyweds a happy life!

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV