New Delhi: Adding another feather in its cap, the two districts Malerkotla and Faridkot of Punjab, have scripted history to secure a place in the certified pan India list by the Government of India (GoI) to provide Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to every rural home under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Jal’. Extending the words of appreciation and congratulating the officials, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that a total of eight districts have been certified throughout the country by GOI for 100% population covered with a piped water supply and Malerkotla & Faridkot secured the place among these distinctive districts. He informed that it is a matter of immense pride for Punjab as two of our districts have been chosen for this rare distinction adding that in the coming days four more districts are likely to get this certification.

Also Read: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appears before SIT in 2015 post-sacrilege police firing case

Bhagwant Mann further added that Malerkotla, which has a total rural population of 2.58 lakh, has covered 49881 rural households with piped drinking water, while Faridkot with a total rural population of 4.09 lakh has covered 78408 rural households with safe drinking water.

The Chief Minister said that the state already provided piped water to 34.24 lakh rural households under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and a total of 11933 villages and twenty districts have been covered with 100% piped water supply. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that we have set the target to cover 100% area of Punjab up to December 2022 against the national target of 2024. Bhagwant Mann also informed that the state government has already provided tap connections to Aanganwadi Centres, Panchayats, Dispensaries, and Schools.