Malini Awasthi, Hema Malini, Kumar Vishwas Among Celebs To Perform During Week-Long Program Ahead Of Ram Idol Pran Pratistha

The stage is all set for the consecration ceremony of Ram idol in Ayodhya. Pran prathistha ritual for Lord Ram will take place at noon, during the mrigashira nkshatra. Consecration ceremony will be completed in 84 seconds. The consecration ceremony is scheduled to begin around 12.30 pm, precisely aligning with the auspicious abhijeet muhurat, which is expected to last for 84 seconds Ganeshwar shastri Dravid ji from Kashi and Lakshmikant Dikshit ji will conduct the pran pratistha.



Hundreds of Langar will serve food for pilgrims across the Ayodhya district. The city will be decked up and illuminated. The city is in full renovation and decoration mode where roads, streets, alleys are being made and spruced up.



Apart from this, Ayodhya will also witness Amrit Mahotsav, where all big artist will perform from 14 January to 22 January. “Padma Shri Malini Awasthi will perform on 14 January which is coincidently the 75th birthday of Padm Vibhushan Shri Rambhadracharya,” said Ramchandra Das, the successor of Rambhadracharya throne and Tulsipeeth chitrakoot.

Artist will perform in the evening and afternoon. "Padmshri Hema Malini will perform on 17 January. Hema Malini will perform a dance based on Ramayana theme with her team. Padmashri Anoop Jalota will perform on 20 January. Manoj Muntashir will perform on 19 January. Great orator Kumar Vishwas to perform on 21 January. Padmshri Sunil Jogi will perform on 15 January. Famous Sanskrit singer Madhvi Madhukar Jha will perform on 19 January. Madhvi Madhukar will perform with her 'Madhuram Vrind' band known as world’s first sanskrit band formed in 2018. Padmashri Nalini Kamlini will perform on 16 January. Padmashri Sunil Jogi will perform on 15 January. Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwary, Ravi kishan and Dinesh Lal Yadav Niruhuwa will perform at 2 pm on the consecration day of Ramlala the 22th January. They are slated to perform together. Padmashri Kailash Khair is also slated to perform bhajan on 22 January accompanied by Ramlila in the late evening," said an official.

There will be Bal Bhog early in the morning accompanied by shri Hanuman Mahayag and then shri Ramkatha in the evening. Rajashree Birla, wife of Late Aditya Birla and mother of Kumar Manglam Birla will be the head of welcome committee accompanied by Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Minister in Government of India.

“President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet Ministers which includes Amit Sah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, BL Santosh, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Chief Ministers, Governors and RSS top functionaries which include Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale have accepted the invitation of Jagadguru and Padma Vibhusan Shri Rambhadracharya to participate in this ceremony which will start from 14 January to 22 January,” said Shri Ramchandra Das, the successor of Shri Rambhadracharya and Tulsipeeth, Chitrakoot.