Mamata Banerjee Announces Holiday On Prakash Purab In Bengal; Will It Benefit TMC?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today announced a sectional holiday on the occasion of 'Prakash Purab'. Sharing the news on X, Banerjee said that the decision is Bengal government's tribute to Guru Gobind Singh ji. "Glad to announce that henceforth the 'Prakash Purab' of Shri Guru Gobind Singhji will be a sectional holiday for all state government employees, teachers, panchayat and municipal employees, state boards, corporations and undertakings employees etc. of West Bengal belonging to the Sikh community. This is our tribute to the brave Guruji who keeps on inspiring us," she said.

A statement issued by the West Bengal government said, "The Governor is pleased to declare that 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Gobind Singh ji will be observed as Sectional Holiday for the employees belonging to Sikh community working in the State Government Offices, Local Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Boards, Corporations and Undertakings controlled or owned by State Government, Educational Institutions, etc all over the State."

For the naysayers, sectional holidays are valid only for a certain group of government employees. It means that only government employees who are Sikh can avail this holiday. Earlier, Bengal had declared Chhath puja as a section holiday but later converted it into a general holiday thus making it available to all employees.

Since the Trinamool Congress assumed power in Bengal in 2011 under Mamata Banerjee, the state government has introduced a minimum of 11 additional holidays for employees. These include a day off on New Year, the day following Dol Jatra, four extra leaves surrounding Durga Puja, Chhath puja as well as an additional day each for Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja.