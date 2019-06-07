close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Giriraj Singh

Mamata Banerjee behaving like Kim Jong-Un, killing those who oppose her: Giriraj Singh

The Bihar BJP politician stated that Mamata does not believe in Constitution and in the system.

Mamata Banerjee behaving like Kim Jong-Un, killing those who oppose her: Giriraj Singh

NEW DELHI: Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday said that the Trinamool Congress chief is behaving like North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and killing those who raise their voices against her alleged misrule.

The Bihar BJP politician also stated that Mamata does not believe in Constitution and in the system.

“The way in which Mamata Banerjee is governing, it seems she doesn’t believe in the Constitution. She doesn’t consider the PM as PM. She doesn’t want to come in the system. The people have decided that her countdown has begun now, people want development,” Singh said while speaking to ANI.

Comparing Banerjee to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Giriraj Singh said, “She plays the role of Kim Jong Un, that those who raise voices will be killed and no one will be allowed to take out a ‘Vijay Yatra’. (Janta unka ulti Ganga ka julus nikaal degi, unke shraadh ka julus nikaal degi).”

 

Live TV

 

Comments from Singh came hours after the West Bengal Police registered suo motu cases against the BJP's North Dinajpur district leadership for taking out victory rallies in violation of a West Bengal government order banning them.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday said victory rallies will not be allowed by any party in the state, including the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The BJP held two such processions during the day at Raiganj and Kaliyaganj in the district, the permission for which was denied by the administration, the police said.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who was a part of the rallies along with Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri, asserted that the party will "continue to hold victory rallies in the state despite the prohibition".

Chaudhuri had won from the Raiganj Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Raiganj, Rajat Kanti Das, said the district administration had turned down permission for the rallies on Thursday night.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
Giriraj SinghBJPMamata BanerjeeWest Bengal
Next
Story

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results 2019 tomorrow at 1 pm at mahresult.nic.in

Must Watch

PT7M35S

DNA: Non Stop News, 7th June 2019