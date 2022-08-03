New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (August 3, 2022) expanded her cabinet and inducted nine new faces including former BJP MP Babul Supriyo. The cabinet reshuffle, the first since the Trinamool Congress (TMC) returned to power for the third consecutive term in 2021, saw Supriyo, Snehasis Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, Udayan Guha, and Pradip Majumdar taking oath as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan by Governor La Ganesan. Birbaha Hansda, a tribal leader, and Biplab Roy Chowdhury took oath as ministers of state with independent charge. Tajmul Hossain and Satyajit Barman were sworn in as ministers of state.

Mamata Banerjee's cabinet reshuffle comes amid the party facing the heat over the arrest of senior minister Partha Chatterjee by the ED in the school jobs scam.

Earlier on Monday, Banerjee had carried out a major overhaul in her party and announced that a cabinet reshuffle will take place on Wednesday.

(This is a developing story)