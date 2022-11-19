Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi again in Delhi on THIS date, discussion on three-point agenda

West Bengal State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi may meet again in Delhi. According to Nabanna sources, there is a possibility that Modi-Mamata will meet face to face on December 5. It may be about the outstanding money of the state. The Prime Minister has called a meeting with the Chief Ministers of various states of the country on December 5. The Chief Minister of Bengal has also been invited. It has been decided that the meeting will be held on December 5. According to Nabanna sources, Mamata-Modi may meet separately after this meeting.

Outstanding Dues

In this meeting, Chief Minister Mamata can talk to the Prime Minister about the outstanding money for various projects of the state. Recently, a letter was also sent to the center by the state. In the meantime, the Center has allocated Rs 584 crore for the first phase out of a total of Rs 5,500 crore allocated to the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna. Under the project, 857 kilometers of roads will be constructed in the first phase. However, the state still owes Rs 4,916 crore to the Center for that project. According to sources, it may be discussed during the Modi-Mamata meeting.

100 Days Work

According to sources, in this meeting, the 100-day work arrears may also be discussed between the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. The claim of the state is that the Center has stopped sending money for 100 days of work since last December. The amount of money is not less. Sources also informed that Chief Minister Mamata may demand Modi to settle the outstanding amount. State Panchayat Minister Pradip Mazumdar recently visited Delhi. He met with the Union Rural Development Minister and discussed the dues of the state allocated for various projects. Discussions were also held on the allocation of 100 days' work and construction of village roads. However, according to Nabanna sources, the central government has not given any message to the state about the 100-day work arrears. According to the state, since December last year, 100 days of work money is owed a total of 7 thousand crore rupees.

Ganga Erosion

Besides, the Chief Minister can draw the attention of Prime Minister Modi on the issue of Ganga erosion in this meeting. Incidentally, in the area adjacent to Farakka barrage, bigha after bigha of land is sinking every year due to the erosion of the Ganges. Due to this, the residents of the area faced serious problems. Vast areas of Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts were affected by the erosion. The Chief Minister has written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking a permanent solution to the problem of erosion. Sources say that there may be a discussion about this.