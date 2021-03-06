Mamata Banerjee ran away from Bhawanipore, will lose by over 50,000 votes in Nandigram: Suvendu Adhikari

New Delhi: Moments after the Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of candidates, Suvendu Adhikari launched a tirade against Mamata Banerjee, whom he will face in the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

He said that the TMC chief ran away from Bhawanipore to contest from Nandigram. He asserted she will still lose by over 50,000 votes.

“Why have you deserted your Bhowanipore constituency? Why have you run away? Is it because the BJP had won in the booth at Mitra Institution in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections? You cannot even win in your own locality," Adhikary was quoted as saying by PTI.

Adhikari has been confirmed as the BJP’s candidate contesting from Nadnigram against the TMC supremo. He said he will beat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes.

“Nandigram is not a challenge for me. I am going to Nandigram to defeat her and send her back to Kolkata,” he said at a rally in Behala area of Kolkata.

“I will work to make lotus bloom in Nandigram and across West Bengal. She is going to lose this election (in Nandigram) by over 50,000 votes,” he added.

He also labelled Banerjee as an outsider in Nandigram while calling himself son of the soil.

"I had defeated Lakshman Seth in Nandigram, I will defeat the honourable (Banerjee) this time. She is an outsider in Nandigram whereas I am a 'bhumiputra' of the area,” he said.

He further said he is "200 per cent" sure of handsomely defeating Banerjee.

Adhikari also hailed Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee at the event.

“Without Syama Prasad Mukherjee's contribution, this country would have been an Islamic country and we would be living in Bangladesh,” he said.

Live TV