West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: BJP releases first list of 57 candidates

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday (March 6) released its first list of candidates to fight the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded from the Nandigram constituency, where he will take on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

“BJP's Central Election Committee has approved the names of candidates on 57 seats for West Bengal Assembly elections,” BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said as he released the list.

BJP releases its first list of 57 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections; allocates Baghmundi seat to AJSU pic.twitter.com/uhKz6ocEQQ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

The party has allocated the Baghmundi seat to ally AJSU.

“Out of 57 seats announced, the Baghmundi seat has been given to AJSU for West Bengal Assembly elections,” Singh said.

On Friday, Mamata Banerjee had announced the list of 291 candidates for the upcoming polls. She said she has decided to contest from Nandigram seat only. The TMC list includes 50 women, 42 muslim candidates.

West Bengal assembly elections will be conducted in eight phases starting from March 27 and will go conclude on April 29. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.

