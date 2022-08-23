Manik Bhattacharya, president of the Board of Primary Education, was removed from the post after allegations of recruitment corruption surfaced. Today, Tuesday, Gautam Pal takes charge as the new president in his place. He is currently serving as Vice-Chancellor of Kalyani University. Today, the state education department announced that Gautam Pal is the new president of the board for one year. Last June, Calcutta High Court dismissed Manik Bhattacharya.

According to sources, now a new ad hoc committee has been formed in the Primary Education Board. This ad hoc committee includes educationist Nrisinghamprasad Bhaduri and other academics. Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya was the president of the council until now. As soon as Manik Bhattacharya was removed on the orders of the court, there were rumors about who would be appointed in his place. Now the name of Gautam Pal came to light. Earlier Ratna Chakraborty Bagchi was working as interim president.

Following the order of the Calcutta High Court, the president of the Primary Education Board has been changed. Manik Bhattacharya was removed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. At the same time, he recommended that someone else should be appointed as the president instead of him. Finally the state government accepted that recommendation. The state government formed a new 11-member committee. Nrisinghamprasad Bhaduri, Abhik Majumdar have now been brought under the primary management system.

It is to be noted that the ED recently conducted a search operation at the house of Manik Bhattacharya in connection with recruitment corruption in the education sector. The investigating agency got several information from there. In this situation, the state government has repeatedly asked for transparent recruitment. Education Minister Bratya Basu recently held a meeting with TET Pass job candidates. It was then that a major step was taken by the state government. In the interest of transparency, the primary education board has been changed openly.