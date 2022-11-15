Mamata Banerjee scores 92, Amit Shah 93! Names of BIG leaders in merit list of THIS exam

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and many top political leaders are among those who have cleared the TET exam conducted by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE). According to reports, the merit list released by the board contains the names of top leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Partha Chatterjee, Dilip Ghosh, Abhishek Banerjee and many others.

As per the merit list, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has scored 93 marks, while West Bengal’s Chief Minister has scored 92 marks in the TET exam. The merit list that was released by the WBBPE last Friday.

The WBBPE uploaded around 1,832 pages on its official website which contains the names of around 1,25,000 candidates who have qualified for TET exam. The names of these big politicians also appear in that merit list.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose roll number is 075020639, has scored 93 marks and his name is listed in the OBC candidates category, while CM Mamta Banerjee is shown to have scored 92 marks in the TET test.

At the same time, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee has scored 96 and Suvendu Adhikari got 100 marks. Sujan Chakraborty, another top Bengal leader, has got 99 and BJP MP Dilip Ghosh got just 84, according to the TET merit list.

Interestingly, the TET merit list also contains the name of the WBBPE President, Gautam Paul, who said that an investigation has been launched and all details will be shared once the reports comes. The chairman of the board has alleged that a controversy has been created with a political motive to defame the state.

Meanwhile, the job seekers have claimed that there were several discrepancies in the 2014 TET Merit list. A large number of candidates who had appeared in the TET test, stormed the board office and asked the officials to clear the confusion.

A candidate from Thakurpukur informed that she knew she had not qualified, but she was shocked to see her name in the list. Another candidate said that his score was not correct. WBBPE president assured them that necessary action will be taken if any discrepancy if found during the investigation.