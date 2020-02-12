Mamata Banerjee to attend Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing-in ceremony on February 16

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s swearing-in ceremony on February 16. Mamata will leave for the national capital on February 15 by Air India Flight at 5:30pm, and will be back in Kolkata on February 16 evening.

The West Bengal Chief Minister on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on his victory, saying "People have rejected BJP. Only development will work, CAA, NRC, and NPR will be rejected."

On Wednesday evening, the AAP chief wrote to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal staking claim to form the government in Delhi.

Notably, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh today presented Constitution notification with the list of the newly-elected MLAs to LG Anil Baijal.

According to sources, all the faces in the Kejriwal’s cabinet will be repeated this time around, but the portfolios may be shuffled.

In the recently concluded Delhi Assembly poll, AAP has won 62 seats, the BJP got eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda today chaired a meeting of senior party functionaries at the party headquarters to discuss organisational elections and other issues in the wake of BJP's debacle in Delhi Assembly election.

The party was restricted to single-digit seats despite launching a high-voltage election campaign under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.