हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee to contest Bhabanipur by-election, announces TMC

The TMC also announced the names of the candidates for by-election in Jangipur and Samserganj.

Mamata Banerjee to contest Bhabanipur by-election, announces TMC
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday (September 5, 2021) announced the list of candidates contesting in the upcoming by-poll elections in West Bengal and said that Mamata Banerjee will fight from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency. 

Besides the West Bengal Chief Minister, the TMC also announced the names of candidates for by-election in Jangipur and Samserganj where Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will contest respectively.

West Bengal by-polls 2021

This is to be noted that Mamata who had moved out of her traditional Bhabanipur seat to fight in Nandigram during the West Bengal Assembly polls 2021, will now have a chance to become a member of the state legislative assembly. She is required to win a seat in the state assembly by November 5 in conformity with the constitutional provisions in order to continue as chief minister. The Constitution allows a non-member of a state legislature or Parliament to continue in a ministerial position for six months.

The TMC chief had lost the Nandigram seat to his former close aide Suvendu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket. After her defeat in Nandigram, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, state cabinet minister and TMC MLA from Bhabanipur, vacated the seat to facilitate Mamata's election from there.

Mamata Banerjee, notably, is a resident of Bhabanipur and has contested from the seat in the past two state assembly elections since 2011. 

The faith of Mamata Banerjee and her two other candidates will be decided on the day of the counting of votes which will take place on October 3.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeTMCBhabanipurWest Bengal assembly elections 2021
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi hails freedom fighter VO Chidambaranar on his 150th birth anniversary

Must Watch

PT5M24S

Bollywood Breaking: Rahul Vaidya dedicates a song to Sidharth Shukla