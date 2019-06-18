close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
one nation one election

Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray to skip all-party meet on 'one nation, one election' with PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the all-party meet on 'one nation, one election' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. 

Mamata Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray to skip all-party meet on &#039;one nation, one election&#039; with PM Modi

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the all-party meet on 'one nation, one election' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. 

Live TV

In a letter to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, the Trinamool chief says that the meeting’s agenda – 'One Country and One Election' – has been convened at a short notice and the centre should first circulate a white paper inviting suggestions on the same. 

"A proper response on such a sensitive and serious subject like the 'One Country, one election' in such a short time would not do justice to the subject it deserves. The matter requires consultations with constitutional experts, elections experts and above all the party members.

"Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would request you to kindly circulate a White Paper on the subject to all political parties inviting their views by providing adequate time. If you only do so, we will be able to give concrete suggestions on this important subject," she wrote in the letter, reported news agency PTI.

Shiv Sena chief will also not be able to attend the all-party meet owing to prior engagements. The party is celebrating its 53rd Foundation Day on Wednesday. Thackeray is scheduled to meet several party leaders throughout the day, and later address a meet at Shanmukhananda hall in the evening.

PM Modi has invited the heads of all parties, who have a lawmaker either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, for a meeting on June 19 to discuss several issues including the 'one nation, one poll' idea. Talks will also be held on the celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year. This will be followed by a dinner meeting with all MPs on June 20.

Mamata Banerjee, in her letter, added that her party would wholeheartedly take part in the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year.

Tags:
one nation one electionPM ModiMamata BanerjeeUddhav Thackeray
Next
Story

2005 Ayodhya terror attack case: Four sentenced to life imprisonment, one acquitted

Must Watch

PT3M40S

5W1H: Shafiqur Rahman Barq says ‘Vande Mataram' is against Islam