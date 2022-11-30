Mamata Banerjee visits school in N-24 Parganas, distributes toys, chocolates among children

topStoriesenglish
Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 06:49 PM IST|Source: PTI

Hasnabad, Nov 30 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited a primary school here in North 24 Parganas district, and interacted with children.

Banerjee also distributed chocolates and soft toys among the students.

She later handed over winter garments to the locals of Khapukur in Hasnabad.

People were heard complaining of drinking water woes to the CM.

Mihir Adhikari, a local resident, said river bank erosion was another problem affecting the people of Hasnabad.

"We are hopeful that the CM will listen to our problems and address them," he added.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in Bengal sometime next year.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

