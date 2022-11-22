Mamata Banerjee vs Mithun Chakraborty? Bollywood superstar comes to Bengal with a BIG mission- Check details HERE

Mithun Chakraborty came to the state of West Bengal before the Panchayat Poll. The Bollywood superstar landed at Kolkata airport around 10:30 am. According to sources, Mithun Chakraborty will attend the BJP's panchayat conference in Purulia on Wednesday. Meeting in Bankura on Thursday, Bishnupur on Friday, Asansol on Saturday. Mithun Chakraborty will hold a meeting at Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' leader Anubrata Mondal's hometown Birbhum on Sunday. The aim is to strengthen the organization at the block level before the panchayat polls. Mithun will be accompanied by BJP state president Sukanta Majumder during the entire trip.

Although the Panchayat polls date has not been officially announced, preparation of workers has started in villages and various districts of Bengal. Both the ruling and opposition parties are trying to energize their workers by giving 'Vocal Tonic'. Meetings of ruling and opposition groups are going on in villages. Now the question arises, is Mithun the trump card of the BJP against Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool in the upcoming Panchayat election?

Actor Mithun Chakraborty is scheduled to hold a series of meetings across Bengal for the BJP. Mithun is staying with BJP state president Sukanta Majumder. Before the 2021 assembly polls, Mithun repeatedly came to Bengal and shouted for the BJP with explosive slogans. But the result of the BJP in the assembly was not promising. Ahead of the assembly polls last year, Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP at Narendra Modi's brigade rally. Mithun campaigned strongly for the BJP in the assembly polls. But, since the BJP's defeat in the assembly polls, he has not been seen in West Bengal. Mithun came back to Kolkata last July, a year before the panchayat polls.