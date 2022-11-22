Partha Chatterjee's BIZARRE demands in JAIL, wants '4 piece FISH, 6 piece MEAT and a person to POUR... '

As per the rules of the Presidency Jail, prisoners are given non-vegetarian meals three days a week at noon. In the case of fish, each prisoner gets two pieces. In the case of meat, each prisoner gets four pieces. But according to jail sources, Partha Chatterjee insists that he should be given four pieces of fish and six pieces of meat. He claims that he always has to pay more than other prisoners. A section of the prison guards complain that they are frustrated with Mamata Banerjee's former minister Partha, not only in terms of food, but also during the time of bathing as well.

Partha's Bizarre Demand

For security reasons, water is kept in large plastic drums in front of cell number two of Partha's 'Pahela Bish' ward. For so long, he used to bathe by taking water from that drum with a mug. Now he demands that during the bath he should get a person who will take water from the drum and pour it on him. According to the jail authorities, it is not possible. Because there is no such law or regulation. Partha is not sick. He is physically capable of doing his work. In that case, such an arrangement is not possible. But Partha is adamant!

Demand for Mobile Phone

Accused in the SSC or School Service Commission recruitment corruption case, the former education minister Partha is keeping the prison staff on their toes about everything from bathing to food, according to jail sources. Prison authorities and prison guards are all unhappy with his 'unfair' activities. Because, even after all his demands are dismissed, he continues to make the same appeal. Not only bathing and eating, Partha has recently demanded a mobile phone also.

'Order' of Under-Trial Prisoner

Every prisoner can call any three numbers from the jail phone for ten minutes. Partha gave the two numbers to the jail authorities. One is from his lawyer, the other is from a relative. Partha claimed that no guard should be near him while he is on the phone, and a guard cannot be kept in front of his cell all the time. The 'order' of the under-trial prisoner is that the guards should not come in front of the cell without his permission. According to the prison guards, none of this is possible. Special security arrangements have been made for Partha on the orders of the court.

Like A VIP, Minister

Some prison guards are complaining not only about the 'unfair' demands, but also about the 'order' of Partha. They say that Partha still thinks of himself as a VIP, a minister. He thinks he deserves all the facilities. Prison officials, however, say that no unfair treatment is being given to Partha. According to the rules, all the prisoners are given the same menu. But every day Partha brings food from the canteen with his own money. Food is sold in the canteen in front of his cell in the morning and evening. Partha's lawyers and relatives deposit money every week. With that, Partha is paying for food. However, according to the doctor's instructions, his diet is being carefully monitored.