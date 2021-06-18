हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nandigram poll

Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari : Calcutta High Court defers hearing on Nandigram poll results

The Calcutta High Court has deferred the hearing on Nandigram poll results to June 24. 

Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari : Calcutta High Court defers hearing on Nandigram poll results
File Photo

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court has deferred the hearing in the matter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging Nandigram poll results. 

A single-judge bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda asked Banerjee’s lawyer to serve copies of the election petition to the opposite parties. Further, he adjourned the hearing to June 24. 

On Thursday, Banerjee had moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the polling process in the Nandigram assembly constituency. The case was listed before a single-judge bench for 11 am today.

In her petition, Banerjee has accused her protege-turned-rival and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari of committing corrupt practices as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

She has also alleged that discrepancies were committed in the counting process during the Nandigram seat results. 

TMC supremo Banerjee lost to Adhikari from the much-coveted Nandigram seat by a narrow margin. BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari won the Nandigram seat by 1,622 votes after recounting, as per Election Commission of India (ECI) data. 

Although she lost, TMC swept the Assembly elections by winning 213 out of the total 294 seats, while BJP increased its overall tally from 3 to 77.

 

