BJP conspiring to kill me, destroy TMC: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (March 16) laid a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alleged that they are “conspiring to kill” her.

Addressing a poll rally at Bankura in West Bengal, Banerjee said that despite farmers protesting at the Delhi borders, all the BJP ministers are here in Bengal.

“Farmers have been protesting for six months now, however, the ministers are not holding talks with them. All the ministers are here, in Bengal, where they have booked hotels and are conspiring to kill me, destroy TMC and how to file cases against TMC with the help of EC,” ANI quoted her as saying.