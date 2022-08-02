Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Monday took a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after reports of a possible reshuffle of the state cabinet surfaced in the media. Majumdar, while referring to the arrest of former state minister Partha Chatterjee in a School Service Commission (SSC) scam, said that Banerjee is taking such decisions to divert the media`s attention from the corruption cases in West Bengal.

"Due to the corruption cases that are coming to the fore in West Bengal, the people of Bengal have understood that the entire government is a thief. The thief will go and another new thief will come and he will start stealing again with his new energy, nothing much is going to change," he told ANI.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee makes major reshuffle in TMC amid political furore over Partha Chatterjee's arrest

"The Chief Minister should herself resign first, after that whether a new cabinet should be made or not, she should think later. Some faces from BJP like Babul Supriyo have joined TMC. Will these faces now be seen becoming ministers in TMC," Sukant said adding that he would like to wish the ministers who have joined TMC the best of luck.

On the question of Banerjee`s political decision, and how much impact it will have in the coming elections, Majumdar said, "If Banerjee had taken the right decision in this matter, then there would be a loss for the BJP in the coming elections, but it will not be a total political loss."

Also Read: WBSSC scam: Arpita Mukherjee makes BIG confession to ED about Belgharia residence

"The decision is, you are dividing the district, you are creating new districts, you are saying that the government does not have money, then how will the new district run, the government is on the verge of collapsing like this, you have declared the new district, from where will the new collectorate be made?" he added.

"This corruption has happened in every district, there has been a scam of at least more than 100 crores rupees, at least how many districts are there, it can be guessed that such a large corruption network alone cannot run the entire TMC organization," he stated.