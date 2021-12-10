Mamata Banerjee warns Mahua Moitra: Only the party will decide who will contest polls

Kolkata: In a shocking turn of events, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - while holding an administrative review meeting of Nadia district on Thursday (December 9) - came down heavily on party Member of Parliament (MP) from Krishnanagar constituency, Mahua Moitra.

While pulling up Moitra, Banerjee said, “...And Mahua, I want to give you a clear message. I don't want to know who is against whom. To prepare one's own set of people who will appear on YouTube, or digital medium, or newspaper paper - this kind of politics can last for one day, but not for long. There is no reason to believe that one stays in a position forever.”

The Chief Minister went on to further warn Moitra and said that the party will decide whom to give tickets during the elections. “During elections, the party will decide who will contest and who will not. There should be no difference of opinion and everyone has to work together. I have the knowledge about everything,” Banerjee said.

These comments come in the wake of infighting and trouble within the Nadia district leadership. Sources in the party said that the supremo Mamata Banerjee was visibly upset with the recent turn of events where two factions of the TMC are face to face within the district.

Banerjee went on to further add, that the recent clash within the party was an act of sabotage, and investigation by the police has revealed who was behind this. “An inquiry by the police was conducted and I know who is behind this. This entire episode was staged and then leaked to the media. Everyone has to work together,” she said.

