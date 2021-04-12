Mamata Didi's bitterness increasing, you have eliminated TMC in four phases of polls: PM Narendra Modi tells people in West Bengal's Bardhaman

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 12, 2021) said that her bitterness is increasing as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been eliminated in just four phases of polls.

While addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Bardhaman, PM Narendra Modi said, "Didi's bitterness and anger are increasing daily. You have eliminated TMC in just 4 phases of polls. You have hit so many 4s, 6s that BJP has already scored a century."

He added that those who were thinking of playing 'khela' had to face 'khela' themselves and asked, "Won't Didi be angry then?"

Speaking at a massive rally in Bardhaman. https://t.co/PF05LCuYww — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2021

PM also said, "Didi o didi, if you want to unload your anger, I am here. Abuse me all you want. But don't insult Bengal's dignity and tradition."

He stated that the people of West Bengal won't tolerate Mamata Banerjee's arrogance, 'tolabaazi', cut money syndicate because they now want 'asol poribartan' (real change).

The Prime Minister also alleged that 'Mamata Didi's people abuse Bengal's SC community' and called them beggars.

"Baba Sahab's soul would be hurt by hearing such bitter words. Didi calls herself 'Royal Bengal Tiger'. Such comments on SCs cannot be given by any TMC leader without Didi's will," he said.



PM Modi's visit to West Bengal comes ahead of the fifth phase of the ongoing elections that will take place on April 17. The counting of votes for the eight-phase polls will be held on May 2.



