PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold multiple rallies in West Bengal today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address several public programs and roadshows in West Bengal on Monday (April 12) ahead of the fifth phase of assembly elections.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address an election rally at Talit Sai Centre in Purba Bardhaman district at noon. The public meeting will be followed by another rally in Kalyani University Grounds in Nadia district in the afternoon.

PM Modi will finally conclude his visit to West Bengal with his last public meeting in Barasat area of the North 24 Parganas district later in the afternoon.

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a series of roadshows and public meetings in West Bengal today. Shah will commence his visit to West Bengal with a roadshow in Kalimpong district at 11:30 am, followed by a public meeting in the Dhupguri area of the Jalpaiguri district and in the Hemtabad Vidhan Sabha constituency. Finally, the Union Home Minister will conclude his campaign with a roadshow in Siliguri.

Earlier, on Sunday, Amit Shah held back-to-back roadshows in West Bengal and also addressed several public meetings.

Meanwhile, polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

