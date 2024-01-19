trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711574
NewsIndia
RAM TEMPLE AYODHYA

Mamata Faces BJP Pressure To Announce Holiday In West Bengal For Ram Temple Event, TMC Calls It political stunt

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a ‘rally for harmony’ on January 22 from Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata to Park Circus, where she will also address a public meeting.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 09:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mamata Faces BJP Pressure To Announce Holiday In West Bengal For Ram Temple Event, TMC Calls It political stunt

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to announce a holiday on January 22 so that the people of the state can join the festivities of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The central government offices, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) in the country will be closed for half a day on January 22. Some states, such as Assam and Odisha, which are neighbouring West Bengal, have also declared a half-day holiday for the occasion.

Majumdar shared a letter he sent to the chief minister on X, saying “I have requested our Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee) to kindly consider declaring 22nd January 2024 to be a school holiday, so that the youth of West Bengal gets to rejoice in the Ram Mandir consecration celebrations.”

He mentioned that the chief minister has given holidays for many special events in the past. He added, “We think that the people of the state should also get the opportunity to participate in the Ram Temple inauguration. We request you to officially declare the day as a holiday.” The TMC leadership, however, expressed doubt over the significance of the date for the Ram temple inauguration.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asked, “Is there any specific date in the almanac or any other Hindu religious calendar where the auspicious date for Ram Temple inauguration is mentioned? Has Sukanta Majumdar become a priest? The event (Ram Temple inauguration) where many BJP leaders will be present is a political event before the Lok Sabha elections. We don’t mix religion with politics like the BJP.”

Banerjee, who is also the head of the ruling TMC, will lead a ‘rally for harmony’ on January 22 from Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata to Park Circus, where she will also address a public meeting. She will begin the all-faith march after offering ‘puja’ at the ancient Kalighat temple, and visit places of worship of different religions along the way.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry
DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?