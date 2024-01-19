Mamata Faces BJP Pressure To Announce Holiday In West Bengal For Ram Temple Event, TMC Calls It political stunt

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to announce a holiday on January 22 so that the people of the state can join the festivities of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The central government offices, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) in the country will be closed for half a day on January 22. Some states, such as Assam and Odisha, which are neighbouring West Bengal, have also declared a half-day holiday for the occasion.

Majumdar shared a letter he sent to the chief minister on X, saying “I have requested our Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee) to kindly consider declaring 22nd January 2024 to be a school holiday, so that the youth of West Bengal gets to rejoice in the Ram Mandir consecration celebrations.”

He mentioned that the chief minister has given holidays for many special events in the past. He added, “We think that the people of the state should also get the opportunity to participate in the Ram Temple inauguration. We request you to officially declare the day as a holiday.” The TMC leadership, however, expressed doubt over the significance of the date for the Ram temple inauguration.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asked, “Is there any specific date in the almanac or any other Hindu religious calendar where the auspicious date for Ram Temple inauguration is mentioned? Has Sukanta Majumdar become a priest? The event (Ram Temple inauguration) where many BJP leaders will be present is a political event before the Lok Sabha elections. We don’t mix religion with politics like the BJP.”

Banerjee, who is also the head of the ruling TMC, will lead a ‘rally for harmony’ on January 22 from Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata to Park Circus, where she will also address a public meeting. She will begin the all-faith march after offering ‘puja’ at the ancient Kalighat temple, and visit places of worship of different religions along the way.