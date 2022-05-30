हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Man accused of raping stepdaughter thrashed by public, dies in police custody in Delhi

The accused, Subodh, was allegedly beaten up by the public and was handed over to the police after which he was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment.


File Photo

New Delhi- A man accused of raping his minor step-daughter has died under mysterious circumstances inside the lockup at Dabri police station in Dwarka. Delhi Police have said that they are waiting for the autopsy report to comment on the matter. It is said that the man might have committed suicide.

A senior police officer said that on Friday, they received a PCR call at the Dabri police station about a rape case, following which a team was sent to the spot. The accused, Subodh, was allegedly beaten up by the public and was handed over to the police after which he was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment.

During inquiry, the mother of the victim told the police that Shubodh (40), a resident of Madhu Vihar, sexually assaulted his step-daughter. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she underwent a medical test, which confirmed rape. The police then lodged an FIR under Section 4 of the POCSO Act following which Shubodh was arrested.

Thereafter, the accused was lodged in the lockup of the Dabri police station. On Saturday, the accused reported that he was feeling unwell after which the SHO took him to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. ALSO READ: Man fed up of Bengaluru traffic wants to sell third, fourth and fifth gears of his cars

"As the acccused has died and as per the MLC he was beaten up by the public, a case under Section 304 IPC has been registered. The post-morterm report is awaited," the police said.

