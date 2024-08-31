Advertisement
Man Arrested For Attempting To Manhandle Union Minister Giriraj Singh At Public Event In Bihar

The accused, who was beaten up by Singh’s supporters before handing him over to the police, had come to the MP’s ‘Janta Darbar’ programme with a petition.

Aug 31, 2024
Bihar: The police on Saturday arrested a man after he allegedly tried to manhandle Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar’s Begusarai, the BJP leader’s Lok Sabha constituency.

“The bearded person dressed like a Moulvi came to me with a petition and asked me to look into it. I told him that the Janta Darbar is over and he should have come on time. He then started shouting slogans against me. At one point of time, it appeared that he would physically attack me,” Singh said.

He claimed that the person was not talking in an appropriate manner.

"He was overpowered by the people who had gathered there. He was handed over to the police later," the minister said.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police Maneesh told PTI: “The person is in the custody of the police. We are investigating the matter”.

Later, in a post on X, Singh said he is not going to be scared by such attacks.

“Those who pamper these people on seeing their beard and cap, must see how love jihad and communal tension is being created in the entire country as well as in Begusarai,” he said.

