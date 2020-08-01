हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Man arrested for abducting, raping minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested one of the three men accused of raping a 15-year-old girl here, an official said on Saturday (August 1).

Representational Image

According to an FIR registered in the case, the accused abducted the minor on Thursday when she had gone out of her house to throw garbage in the village dump yard.

According to an FIR registered in the case, the accused abducted the minor on Thursday when she had gone out of her house to throw garbage in the village dump yard.

They allegedly took the girl to a sugarcane field and took turns to rape her, SHO of Bhopa police station Sanjeev Kumar said, adding that one of the three men had also recorded a video of the incident.

The accused, identified as Gaurav, was arrested on Friday evening, the SHO said.

Kumar said efforts were underway to nab the other two accused. 

