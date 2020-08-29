हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Etawah Police

Man arrested for objectionable anti-government posts, hurting religious sentiments in UP's Etawah

Etawah Police's social media cell and cyber cell joint team were monitoring various social media platforms in the same sequence and compiled various evidence against the accused before arresting him. 

Man arrested for objectionable anti-government posts, hurting religious sentiments in UP&#039;s Etawah

Etawah: Etawah Police on Saturday (August 29, 2020) arrested an accused for sharing objectionable anti-government posts and hurting religious sentiments using social media platform.

As per the official statement, Shiva Mishra also known as Divyanshu was accused of hurting religious sentiments through his Facebook posts and also shared anti-government posts which reportedly was causing outrage among the public.

According to the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police Etawah Akash Tomar in Etawah district, the social media cell and cyber cell joint team were monitoring various social media platforms in the same sequence and compiled various evidence against the accused before arresting him.

The Police marked as many as 21 Facebook posts as controversial.

The Etawah Police also asked everyone to refrain from sharing such posts as all the social media platforms are being constantly monitored by the joint team of social media and cyber cell of Etawah Police.

Tags:
Etawah PoliceEtawah
Next
Story

Number of coronavirus tests crosses 40-million mark in India
  • 34,63,972Confirmed
  • 62,550Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M37S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Aug 29, 2020