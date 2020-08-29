Man arrested for objectionable anti-government posts, hurting religious sentiments in UP's Etawah

Etawah: Etawah Police on Saturday (August 29, 2020) arrested an accused for sharing objectionable anti-government posts and hurting religious sentiments using social media platform.

As per the official statement, Shiva Mishra also known as Divyanshu was accused of hurting religious sentiments through his Facebook posts and also shared anti-government posts which reportedly was causing outrage among the public.

According to the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police Etawah Akash Tomar in Etawah district, the social media cell and cyber cell joint team were monitoring various social media platforms in the same sequence and compiled various evidence against the accused before arresting him.

The Police marked as many as 21 Facebook posts as controversial.

The Etawah Police also asked everyone to refrain from sharing such posts as all the social media platforms are being constantly monitored by the joint team of social media and cyber cell of Etawah Police.