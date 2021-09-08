Man attempts self-immolation outside Tamil Nadu Assembly session venue, rescued by Cops

Chennai: In a shocking incident, Arumugam, a 45-year old man got near the ‘Kalaivanar Arangam’ campus, where the Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings were going on and attempted self-immolation.

The issue caused a ruckus at the venue, where media persons and police were gathered in significant numbers. In the nick of time, the man was held by cops and taken away. Cops were also seen emptying a can of water on the man.

Later, it was learned that the man was a native of Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. However, the motive behind his act is not yet known.

Tamil Nadu Assembly has been witnessing significant developments on Wednesday. The DMK government passed a resolution, asking the central government to revoke the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin said that CAA was against Sri Lankan Tamils, adding that religion should not be a basis for citizenship and no law can be brought based on religious lines.

Opposing the DMK, BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran said the law is not against Muslims living in India. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that DMK was trying to appease minorities by passing the resolution and misleading them.

Earlier, AIADMK members staged a walkout, stating that they were not being allowed to speak. BJP members also staged a walkout after the CAA issue came to the fore.

A handful of state assemblies have passed resolutions against CAA in the past. They include Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The CAA allows non-Muslim minorities (Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian) from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, to acquire Indian citizenship, in order to escape persecution at their home countries. People from such communities of these countries, who came to India prior to December 31, 2014, would not be treated as illegal immigrants, instead, they would be granted Indian citizenship.

