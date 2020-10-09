हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
murder

Man beheads wife suspecting infidelity in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, carries head to police station

According to reports, the accused suspected his wife of infidelity and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon during a heated argument on Friday morning. 

Man beheads wife suspecting infidelity in Uttar Pradesh's Banda, carries head to police station
Representational Image

BANDA: In a gruesome incident, a man decapitated his wife and walked with her severed head to a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district where he surrendered himself.

According to reports, the accused suspected his wife of infidelity. On Friday morning, the couple had a heated argument at their residence in Netanagar locality over the issue. 

In a fit of rage, the accused, Chinnar Yadav attacked his wife Vimla (35) with a sharp-edged weapon and severed her head. He later carried it to the Baberu Police Station where he admitted his crime and surrendered himself before the police, Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan told PTI. 

A video of the accused walking on the road holding his wife's chopped head has gone viral on social media, police said.

Police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used in the crime. The body of the victim was sent for post-mortem, police officials said. 

Tags:
murderbrutalUttar PradeshcrimeUP Police
