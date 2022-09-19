NewsIndia
Man builds temple for UP CM Yogi Adityanath, prays to his life-size idol - PICS

The temple which is called 'Yogi Mandir' has a life-size idol of CM Yogi Adityanath, clad in saffron robes and has a bow and arrow as well.

  • A man has built a temple dedicated to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Maurya's Purva
  • Impressed by the CM's work, he made a temple for the BJP leader in the village
  • According to reports, prayers are offered to Yogi Adityanath's idol twice a day

New Delhi: A man has built a temple dedicated to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya. It is located 15 km from Ram Janmabhoomi. Prabhakar Maurya, a young man living in Maurya of Masaudha block resides 15 km from Ram Janmabhoomi of Ayodhya and 3 km from Bharat Kund in Bharat's Taposthali. Impressed by the CM's work, he made a temple for the BJP leader in the village.

The temple which is called 'Yogi Mandir' has a life-size idol of Yogi Adityanath inside. The statue is dressed in saffron robes and has a bow and arrow as well. Maurya, a devout follower of Adityanath is now preparing hymns dedicated to the CM.

 

According to reports, prayers are offered to Yogi Adityanath's idol twice a day.

In an interview with PTI, Maurya expressed his awe for the Chief Minister. He said, "The way the Chief Minister has done public welfare works, he has acquired a deity-like place. That is why the idea of a temple for him came to my mind."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Chief Minister Adityanath flagged off modern prison vans for 56 districts under the Police Modernisation Scheme in Uttar Pradesh. He stated that it has set an example for the nation and even globally.

"The law and order of Uttar Pradesh is being seen as an example for the country and the world," he said.

