हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan

Man commits suicide after killing wife, minor son in Bikaner

The incident occurred in the Jasrasar police station area, where the man, identified as Suresh, allegedly thrashed his wife Suman (35) and an 11-year-old son in a fit of rage over some issue on Friday night.

Man commits suicide after killing wife, minor son in Bikaner
Representational Image

Bikaner: A man committed suicide by hanging himself after allegedly killing his wife and a minor son in Bilniyasar village in the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Jasrasar police station area, where the man, identified as Suresh, allegedly thrashed his wife Suman (35) and an 11-year-old son in a fit of rage over some issue on Friday night, they said.

After killing them, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, the police said.

His wife was working as an auxiliary nurse midwife at a local sub health centre. She was living in a government quarter, they said.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital and the matter is being probed, the police added. 

Tags:
RajasthanBikanercrimekillingmurderWife murderBilniyasar
Next
Story

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah’s letter to Mamata Banerjee

  • 59,662Confirmed
  • 1,981Deaths

Full coverage

  • 39,17,532Confirmed
  • 2,67,509Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Many Hon'ble Union Ministers strongly condemned the FIR against Sudhir Chaudhary