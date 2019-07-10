close

SpiceJet

Man dies after being pulled in by SpiceJet plane due to hydraulic pressure

Cops have begun investigating the accident to try to ascertain how the hydraulic pressure may have been activated and how the deceased could have fallen victim to it.

An aircraft maintenance official at Kolkata's Dum Dum airport died on Tuesday night after he was pulled into the body of a SpiceJet aircraft here due to hydraulic pressure.

The tragic incident took place when the official was inspecting the SpiceJet ATR aircraft at the Dum Dum airport. Due to the hydraulic pressure, he was pulled in to the underbelly of the plane. He died immediately in the accident. 

It is reported that emergency personnel struggled to free the body of the deceased and eventually had to cut the body to free it from the body of the plane. Cops have begun investigating the accident to try to ascertain how the hydraulic pressure may have been activated and how the deceased could have fallen victim to it.

Aircraft maintenance is an extremely crucial part of the aviation sector in India and around the world. Ground staff are as responsible for the safety of the plane and passengers as pilots and in-cabin crew are. There have, however, been several tragedies in the aviation sector in the years gone by which have outlined just how dangerous the job of an aircraft maintenance staff can be. In some cases, inadequate skills, fatigue and stress or just negligence can result in extremely unfortunate tragedies.

