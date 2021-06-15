Man-eater leopard captured after 11 day hunt, villagers feel relief

New Delhi: The leopard that mauled a 4-year-old girl to death was finally captured on Tuesday (June 15), eleven days after it attacked a child.

The leopard had attacked the little girl who was playing outdoors in the premises of her home.

Locals along with wildlife officials and police searched for the girl for two days and later found her mauled body near a nursery at Ompora area.

Later district administration along with the wildlife department started a massive hunt for the man-eating leopard. Searches were also launched across Kashmir in the sensitive areas for leopards who had entered the local population.



As many as 5 leopards along with this man eater leopard have been captured recently.

This man-eating Leopard was caught alive by Wildlife authorities on Tuesday at DC office complex in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.

A wildlife official said “the Leopard was spotted near nursery of DC office, and the searches were intensified accordingly in the area.” He also said that said that after strenuous efforts the Leopard was caught alive.

Meanwhile, locals said that they finally heaved a sigh of relief as the Leopard had created fear among the local population.

