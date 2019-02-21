हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Man falls on Delhi Metro tracks, right foot severed by train

The man is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital where his son, Ajim, is present with him, police said, adding, further inquiry is in progress.

Man falls on Delhi Metro tracks, right foot severed by train
File photo

New Delhi: A 57-year-old central government employee Thursday accidentally fell on the tracks of the Delhi Metro at Dilshad Garden Station and came under an approaching train following which his right foot got severed, police officials said.

The injured, identified as Zachariah Koshy, works with the Ministry of Textiles, and is a resident of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad, they said, adding he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Earlier in the day police had received a call that a man had "jumped before a moving train" at the station, they said. A Delhi Metro official had earlier suspected that it might have been a case of a "suicide bid".

The incident took place around 9:15 am and the train was moving towards Shahdara station, he said, adding services were "briefly affected". "We have examined the footage of the incident, and there one can see that he accidentally fell on the tracks. He was there with his wife and standing very close to the edge of the platform. And, when the train was approaching he fell down and his feet got run over by it," a senior police official said.

His right foot got severed in the accident and his left foot is also very badly injured, he said. He is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital where his son, Ajim, is present with him, police said, adding, further inquiry is in progress.

"We will record the man's statement, once he is in a better condition," the senior official said. Due to the incident, services were affected on the Red Line between Dilshad Garden and Shahdara stations.
"Normal services were later restored," the DMRC official said.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi MetroDilshad Garden metroDMRC
Next
Story

Delhi sessions court to hear Sunanda Pushkar death case from today

Must Watch

PT27M46S

Has the time come to remove Article 370?