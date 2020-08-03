Man finds lizard in sambar at a top Delhi restaurant; case registered

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man found dead lizard body in sambar when he ordered a south-Indian cuisine at a well-known restaurant in central Delhi's Connaught Place.

The incident took place at Saravana Bhavan located in the posh market area. Saravana Bhavan is a restaurant that is usually seen packed with people for its famous high-end eateries.

The man who visited the restaurant made a video of the whole incident which went viral on social media, and people were seen expressing shock. In the video, few people are seen yelling at who appears to be the restaurant staff. The hotel manager can be seen running away from the customers.

The man later filed a complaint against the restaurant for the act. A case has been registered under Section 269 of the IPC and IPC 336. The police have asked for details of the restaurant staff and the cooking ingredients being used there.

Saravana Bhavan is one of the largest south Indian restaurant chains in the world, with 39 outlets in the country and 87 joints abroad. It was founded in Chennai in 1981.