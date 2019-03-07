Man gets personalised postal stamp with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's image

In an encouraging step, a man got personalised postal stamp with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's image from the postal office.

Hardik Hundaiya, a businessman, got the stamp under the 'My Stamp' facility, a brand name for personalized sheets of Postage Stamps of India Post.

The personalisation is achieved by printing a thumbnail image of the customer's photograph and logos of institutions, or images of artwork, heritage buildings, famous tourist places, historical cities, wildlife, other animals and birds etc., on a selected template sheet having Postage Stamps.

‘My Stamp’ was first introduced in India during the World Philatelic Exhibition, ‘INDIPEX-2011’. This scheme is available in selected Philatelic Bureaux and counters or Important Post offices or Post Offices situated at tourist places.