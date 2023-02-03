topStoriesenglish2569337
NewsIndia
RAPE

Man handed 10-year jail term for rape

Following the complaint an FIR was registered and police nabbed the accused who confessed to the crime and was later sent into judicial custody.

Last Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 11:06 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Man handed 10-year jail term for rape

Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a woman in an inebriated state.

According to police, the building construction contractor raped the woman, who worked as a labourer, after she had met him to get her wage. He also forced the victim to drink alcohol.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered and police nabbed the accused who confessed to the crime and was later sent into judicial custody.

The court has also spalled a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!