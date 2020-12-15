Man held with foreign currency worth Rs 21 lakh at Delhi's IGI airport

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday (December 15, 2020) said that they have detected Japanese Yen worth Rs 21 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International airport in the national capital.

"On 14.12.2020 at about 1735 hrs, during Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) through X-BIS machine at Security Hold Area (SHA) of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi, CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image of currency notes inside the handbag of a passenger. Immediately, he stopped the conveyor belt and kept the bag for thorough/physical check," said CISF'S Public Relations Officer.

The officer added, "On physical checking of the bag, 30 lakh Japanese Yen worth approximately INR 21 lakh was found. On enquiry, the passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying such amount of foreign currency. Senior Officers of CISF and Custom Officials were informed."

The passenger was later identified as Md Ansar Ali (Indian), bound for Tokyo Narita by an Air India flight. Ali along with the recovered high volume of foreign currency was handed over to the Customs Officials for further action in the matter.

