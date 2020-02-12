हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CISF

Man held with Rs 45 lakh foreign currency at IGI in Delhi, hid money in groundnuts and food items

The passenger was found to be carrying the currency hidden inside groundnut shells, biscuit packets and other eatable items.

Man held with Rs 45 lakh foreign currency at IGI in Delhi, hid money in groundnuts and food items

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport apprehended a passenger trying to smuggle Rs 45 lakh worth of international currency. 

The passenger identified as Murad Alam was found to be carrying the currency hidden inside groundnut shells, biscuit packets and other eatable items.

CISF, smuggle currency notes, IGI airport,

The security agency shared the video of the bust they made on microblogging site Twitter. In the video, the personnel are seen opening the groundnut shells to remove rolls of currency tied together with a string.

We also see biscuit packets being opened to show hollowed out biscuit pieces with the currency notes placed in the middle. 

CISF, smuggle currency notes, IGI airport,

Even food items were not spared, a block of currency was hidden inside a curry-like food item.

He was on his way to Dubai when he was apprehended by the security force personnel. 

The passenger has been handed over to Customs.

Tags:
CISFsmuggle currency notesIGI Airport
Next
Story

US President Donald Trump to inaugurate stadium, address crowd for 'Kem chho Trump' event in Ahmedabad

Must Watch

PT6M25S

Newly-elected AAP MLAs to hold meeting today