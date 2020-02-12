Man held with Rs 45 lakh foreign currency at IGI in Delhi, hid money in groundnuts and food items

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport apprehended a passenger trying to smuggle Rs 45 lakh worth of international currency.

The passenger identified as Murad Alam was found to be carrying the currency hidden inside groundnut shells, biscuit packets and other eatable items.

The security agency shared the video of the bust they made on microblogging site Twitter. In the video, the personnel are seen opening the groundnut shells to remove rolls of currency tied together with a string.

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Murad Alam carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approx. INR 45 lakh concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets & other eatable items kept inside his baggage @ IGI Airport, Delhi. Passenger was handed over to customs. pic.twitter.com/AJgO6x4WjN — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 12, 2020

We also see biscuit packets being opened to show hollowed out biscuit pieces with the currency notes placed in the middle.

Even food items were not spared, a block of currency was hidden inside a curry-like food item.

He was on his way to Dubai when he was apprehended by the security force personnel.

The passenger has been handed over to Customs.